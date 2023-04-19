Long Beach names Matthew DeFillips as new boys soccer coach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday the Long Beach School board approved the hiring of Matthew DeFillips to take over the Long Beach Boys soccer team.

DeFillips takes over the Bearcats from Andee Wilburn who is now coaching the Long Beach girls team.

DeFillips is originally from Marathon, Florida but he’s spent the last few years in the Delta.

He played soccer at Delta State and has coached the girls and boys soccer teams at Cleveland Central high school for the last few years.

He says he understands the big shoes he is filling with the program and is ready to make his mark with the Bearcats.

”With that comes a big responsibility, I’m well aware of the success they’ve had recently and I want to continue to build on what Coach Wilburn has done and the foundation he’s laid,” said DeFillips. “Every year is a different team, different culture, we’re going to see what we have and take it from there.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.