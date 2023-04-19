WLOX Careers
Junior ROTC cadets hold American flag retirement ceremony in Gulfport

During the ceremony, cadets highlighted the history of the flag by cutting and burning its stripes, which symbolize the original 13 colonies.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Junior ROTC cadets held a flag retirement ceremony at Gulfport High School on Tuesday to give a demonstration on how to properly dispose of an old American flag.

One of those young cadets is Charles Ebers. He hopes to serve in a federal service academy and said he’s wanted to serve his country since he was very young.

“I see flag-burning ceremonies as a way to show respect for the nation,” Ebers said. “I have a long family history of serving in the military and the Merchant Marines. It builds a lot of character, and you get to do something good for people.”

During the ceremony, cadets highlighted the history of the flag by cutting and burning its stripes, which symbolize the original 13 colonies.

Congress amended the Flag Code in 1976. This code says flags are living entities that have the right to exist and expire with dignity.

Anna Curtis, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said the purpose of the event is to remind students of the sacrifices their forefathers made to defend their flag and their homeland.

“The importance is for the young students to understand our history, patriotism, what everything stands for,” Curtis said. “What all of our veterans that fought for, just have the freedom in order to have something like this.”

Ebers said it’s a lesson that will inspire him to make sacrifices for the betterment of his country.

“Events like this brew up respect,” he said. “For me, it’s almost reassuring if you’re going to the military, knowing that all these people care enough to do all this for their country.”

Students from Gulfport, Harrison Central, and West Harrison high schools participated in Tuesday’s ceremony.

