Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence works to help those affected by domestic violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of domestic violence advocates filled the Biloxi Visitors Center in Biloxi. The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence recognized individuals who are pushing the domestic violence conversation forward.

While significant progress has been made, the recent death of a five-year-old from alleged domestic violence has sent shockwaves across the community.

The tragic death has sparked a series of important dialogues, according to the organization’s Chief Advocacy Officer Sarah Jones.

“It’s definitely at the forefront of our minds,” says Jones. “Anytime we watch the news, and we see something like this, it’s a big impact. It’s a big impact for the community, but especially as advocates, so absolutely there has been some discussion about it.”

Jones also said that home could be one of the most dangerous places to be for a domestic violence victim.

“Home is supposed to be a safe place. We associate being home with safety,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, in so many cases, especially with the work that we do, home is not a safe place for a lot of individuals.”

The center’s Communications Director Rene Davis said these cases are more common than people think.

“Well, it just tells me that we still have work to do,” Davis said. “These are unfortunately things that happen far too often. We try to make sure that there isn’t one.”

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence has provided nearly 3,000 services to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

“For those that are in an emergency situation or an unsafe situation, we want to make sure they know that we’re here and that they don’t have to be,” Davis said. “We have services that are available to him. They are free and they’re confidential.”

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence has helped approximately 1,200 adults and children. If you know someone who is in need of assistance, they can reach out to the hotline at (800) 800-1396.

