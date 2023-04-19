Disability Connection throws playground party for those with special needs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A party hosted by Disability Connection brought some extra fun to Gulfport on Wednesday.

Disability Connection is an organization that provides social support and helps ensure futures for people with disabilities. The organization brought people together for its 11th annual Playground Party.

The group created this playground at Bruce Ladner Memorial Park on Highway 53 for individuals with special needs to learn and play.

Janie O’Keefe is the program director. Her 44-year-old daughter has an intellectual disability.

“It is a full-time job to treat them with respect and love and keep them happy and well,” O’Keefe said. “We just want the community to be a part of that.”

Rebecca Powers, Harrison County District 2 Supervisor, said connecting the unconnected is very important. She said that’s why she supports groups like Disability Connection.

“Anyone with a disability, anyone with a child at home that may struggle intellectually or physically,” Powers said. “This is this wonderful place where all of these great resources can be learned, and all of this camaraderie can be learned and relationships formed.”

O’Keefe said she’s happy about how far the event has come and hopes it presses on into the future.

“It’s a free event for the Coast, “she said. “It’s one of the many that we do, and it does make me happy to see this community take part in something that we offer.”

For more information on the organization visit Disability Connection.

