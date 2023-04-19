WLOX Careers
Diamondhead city leaders working to alleviate storm water drainage concerns

Residents voice water issues in the community
In Tuesday’s meeting, council members and engineers focused on a fill policy to help alleviate build-up in residential areas.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead city leaders are working to address stormwater drainage concerns.

In Tuesday’s meeting, council members and engineers focused on a fill policy to help alleviate build-up in residential areas.

Earlier this month, Mayor Nancy Depreo stated on a Facebook post the city could benefit from a moratorium on new house construction and builds.

The mayor did not comment on the idea Tuesday night, but she said the city continues to develop a plan to fix the issue.

”We are very serious about drainage in Diamondhead. We are working very hard on it. So we can take every concern we hear from residents as we work to improve. Tonight was another step to the things we’ve done to improve the drainage in Diamondhead,” she said.

Several drainage projects and studies are now in effect.

