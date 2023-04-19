Biloxi leaders, residents tackle issue of Spring Break safety during council meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Spring Break weekend ending in violence. Now, questions are being raised as to what can be done to help keep residents and visitors safe during big events on the Coast.

Biloxi leaders and worried residents came to Tuesday’s city council meeting looking for answers and pushing for change.

Mayor FoFo Gilich started Tuesday’s council meeting with a promise: “Let me assure everyone- the City will do everything in its power to prevent the problems we just experienced from reoccurring. This won’t happen again.”

Mayor Gilich says the city is looking at every option, including new ordinances that would crack down on curfew, permit zones and traffic.

“All we’ve ever asked is they be on their best conduct. That didn’t happen this weekend,” Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.

Chief Miller is trying to understand what made this year different than previous ones.

“This year, the crowd number, although large, wasn’t as large as it’s been in the past,” Chief Miller said. “But we’ve had some really bad players here.”

Chief Miller spoke with Florida law enforcement officials who gave an explanation as to why those bad players came to our coast.

“The statement was made: Man, we feel sorry for Biloxi. Because they knew that these folks were not going to come back to their community because of the regulations in place. He regretted that that call was not made to tell us they were coming,” Chief Miller said. “And they knew they were coming because some of these folks told them: We’re gonna go to Biloxi. That’s where we’re headed. Some of the people we had this year had not been here before.”

Blame is also being placed on some of the spring break promoters who did not include city leaders or law enforcement in the events planned. Black Beach Weekend organizer Maurice Bryant agrees with that.

“I don’t like being grouped with promoters who are not organized. If they’re not responsible, find a way- I’ll help- let’s move them out the way,” Bryant said at the city council meeting. “Every event I have, safety is the utmost concern. I don’t host beach parties. I don’t have a lot on the beach. I’ve worked with the Coliseum. I’ve held events there 13 years. We’ve never had an incident at one of my events.”

Also speaking out at Monday’s meeting- concerned homeowners who say they don’t ever want to experience another Spring Break like this one.

“I moved from Atlanta to get closer to family here. I bought a significant investment in a new home out on the beach. I also bought a one-acre beachfront property I planned to build my dream home on,” one resident said. “Now I’m having second thoughts after what I experienced this weekend. Absolute atrocity. People stopping on my property and urinating all over it and then laughing at us as we were on our deck at 9:30 at night. I felt threatened in my own home. Unbelievable.”

Chief Miller said future spring breaks may present an even larger challenge, as many officers feel uncomfortable inserting themselves into the environment on the beach.

“It got to the point that first responders who usually run into a burning building and gunfire- you know they don’t run from it, they run to it- they were concerned to the point where next year I’m not sure I’m going to have policemen that are going to step forward and do this because they view it as why would we be put into this situation,” Chief Miller said.

“They’re willing to risk their lives every day for the job, the profession they believe in. But, why would we knowingly put them into a situation like that? So, I think we’re going to have some problems unless some things are changed.”

