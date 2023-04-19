WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Biloxi authorities worry about staffing future Spring Break events

That ratio is 200:1. And it could get worse next year.
By Noah Noble
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For Black Beach Spring Break next year, there could be fewer officers patrolling Biloxi streets. That is a real concern for law enforcement and city leaders. There are calls from both groups for cities to have more input and control over large events that draw tens of thousands of people.

“We had seven aggravated assaults. The majority of that seven were on police officers. If we have one assault of a police officer during any event, that’s a big number,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller. “Next year, I’m not sure I’m going to have policemen that step forward and volunteer to do this.”

Because Black Beach Spring Break happens during the weekend, Biloxi police officers who would normally be off-duty volunteer to work extra shifts. Such a large event requires even more officers than Biloxi has available. That’s why the department temporarily hires officers from other departments for the weekend.

“Some of the officers that we were able to bring down assured us that they would not be back next year,” Miller said.

Even this year, police were overwhelmed.

“Simply put, we don’t have the infrastructure of enough law enforcement to deal with the situation that was this past weekend,” he said.

Biloxi city leaders are exploring what other municipalities have done to help curb the violence and keep crowds safe.

Miami, Fla. had a chaotic spring break with 165 violent felonies and drug-related crimes, 70 guns seized and two fatal shootings. Because of that, the city enacted a midnight curfew and banned off-premises alcohol sales after 6 p.m.

In Panama City Beach, Fla., city leaders banned alcohol consumption on the beach for the month of March, banned loitering in parking lots and shut down sections of the beach from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the...
Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others
Travis Miller
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook
Two people found dead inside a Gulfport apartment this week appear to be victims in a...
Two dead in Gulfport murder/suicide
A lawsuit filed in September 2022 alleges that “both on its face and as applied, the Compulsory...
Federal judge plans to rule Miss. Compulsory Vaccination Law unconstitutional

Latest News

Events like this brings joy to many children with intellectual disabilities.
Disability Connection throws playground party for those with special needs
Events like this brings joy to many children with intellectual disabilities.
Disability Connection holds 11th Annual Playground Bash
That ratio is 200:1. And it could get worse next year.
Law enforcement on the coast outnumbered for Spring Break Weekend
The process will take some time but officials say the impact is worth it.
Port of Gulfport dredging study agreement signed