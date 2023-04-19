Biloxi authorities worry about staffing future Spring Break events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For Black Beach Spring Break next year, there could be fewer officers patrolling Biloxi streets. That is a real concern for law enforcement and city leaders. There are calls from both groups for cities to have more input and control over large events that draw tens of thousands of people.

“We had seven aggravated assaults. The majority of that seven were on police officers. If we have one assault of a police officer during any event, that’s a big number,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller. “Next year, I’m not sure I’m going to have policemen that step forward and volunteer to do this.”

Because Black Beach Spring Break happens during the weekend, Biloxi police officers who would normally be off-duty volunteer to work extra shifts. Such a large event requires even more officers than Biloxi has available. That’s why the department temporarily hires officers from other departments for the weekend.

“Some of the officers that we were able to bring down assured us that they would not be back next year,” Miller said.

Even this year, police were overwhelmed.

“Simply put, we don’t have the infrastructure of enough law enforcement to deal with the situation that was this past weekend,” he said.

Biloxi city leaders are exploring what other municipalities have done to help curb the violence and keep crowds safe.

Miami, Fla. had a chaotic spring break with 165 violent felonies and drug-related crimes, 70 guns seized and two fatal shootings. Because of that, the city enacted a midnight curfew and banned off-premises alcohol sales after 6 p.m.

In Panama City Beach, Fla., city leaders banned alcohol consumption on the beach for the month of March, banned loitering in parking lots and shut down sections of the beach from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.