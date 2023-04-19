Beautiful again today

We’re in for another great day! Highs will be in the upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. The humidity will stay fairly low, too. It’s not going to be quite as chilly tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sky will remain mostly clear.

Thursday will be another warm and breezy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and it’ll be another sunny afternoon. The humidity will increase Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible by the end of Friday, and some rain may linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be drier. Highs will stay in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

However, it’s going to be cooler by Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see more sunshine. Monday will be another sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

