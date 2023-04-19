WLOX Careers
2 Mississippi laws aim to limit kids’ access to online porn

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday he has signed two bills that are intended to limit children’s access to sexually explicit material online.

House Bill 1315 will require technology vendors for K-12 schools to block access to online resources or databases with child pornography or child sexual exploitation.

Senate Bill 2346 will require companies that publish online pornography to have systems to verify that users are at least 18 years old. This was based on a similar law in Louisiana.

“With the rise of technology and social media, it has never been easier for children to access pornographic materials,” Republican Reeves said in a statement. “That can have really disastrous effects on children’s long-term mental health and development.”

Both bills will become law July 1.

