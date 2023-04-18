Vision and leadership key attributes of 2023 One Coast Award winners

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vision and leadership: those two attributes are what each of this year’s One Coast Award winners possesses. They were recognized Tuesday at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. Community leaders were recognized as well as the top 10 under 40.

The goal? To see the vision of South Mississippi’s future, and be one of the leaders who takes the Coast onward.

“The Coast has so many opportunities, and to be recognized with so many leaders who are dedicated to making the Coast continue to thrive is definitely an honor,” said Cedric Bradley, vice president of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus. “Knowing that everyone on the Coast has the vision to keep this area moving forward, keep operating as one Coast and to know that the more we operate that way, the better the Coast is going to be, it’s truly amazing.”

2023 One Coast Award Honorees

Community Leader

Joy Saucier, Mississippi Power

Tiffany Murdock, Singing River Health System

Jonathan Jones, Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino Hotel & Spa

John Anderson, Anderson Approve Services, LLC

Cedric Bradley, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Cassandra Conner, William Carey University Tradition Campus

Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.

CeCe Shabazz, Memorial Health System

Angel Greer, Coastal Family Health Center

Kay Kell, retired

Top 10 Under 40

Heather Ladner Smith, Butler Snow LLP

Morgan Bogolin, Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast

Courtney Jacobs, IDR Agency

Elisabeth Naff, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Jaklyn Wrigley, Singing River Health System

Emily Sham, Two Men and a Truck

Amanda Gray, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Gabrielle Rose, Allstate Chris Boudreaux Agency

Ben Benvenutti, Covington Civil & Environmental

James Moody, Cadence Insurance

The One Coast Awards were started in 2002 by the Sun Herald and were named in honor of the long-time publisher Roland Weeks as the Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, the Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards. Recognizing the wealth of outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the awards were developed to recognize community leaders and strong, up-and-coming young business leaders.

The program and awards have been continued with the coastal Chambers of Commerce (Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber, Jackson County Chamber, Hancock Chamber and the Ocean Springs Chamber) organizing and administering the program to carry on the ideal that One Coast is a regional belief that our common interests far outweigh any difference; an awareness that what benefits one, ultimately benefits all; a celebration of our unique communities and an attitude of no boundaries.

