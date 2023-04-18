Rail workers ready to reduce one steep Biloxi crossing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of planning, the moment is here to make the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi safer for all.

Bids are in, construction is set to begin this week and, as of Monday, the rail crossing is blocked off from traffic.

“It drops off dramatically to the north side, which has been a problem for years with regards to commercial vehicles getting stuck on the tracks,” the city’s public affairs specialist John Majure said.

Our reports show more than 20 vehicles stuck on the tracks in four years leading up to the 2017 tragedy when a CSX train crashed into a stuck charter bus. 35 people were sent to the hospital, and four people were killed.

Despite signage reading “low ground clearance” and “no buses, trucks, RVs”, the issue continues.

“It holds up CSX. It holds up the city,” Majure said. “And it’s a danger to the citizens that are here.”

Crews are now working to alleviate the steep crossing by replacing what’s there with a new grade. The work costs about $318,000 and is paid for by the city, CSX and MDOT.

Majure told WLOX the city was designing the upgrade even before the 2017 crash.

“Things take a long time when you’re dealing with several different entities that all have to come to the same agreement,” he said.

The work is expected to last about two months.

“This area is mostly residential to the north side. If they avoid the area while this is going on, it’ll go much quicker,” Majure said. “CSX, though, however, will still be operating on the railroads. So, still watch all of your crossings as you approach.”

In addition, you may also notice construction going on at the Holley Street crossing.

That work allows Biloxi to move forward with another major project: extending Popps Ferry Road down to Highway 90 on the west side of the Coast Coliseum.

Majure said in order for the city to add a needed rail crossing at the Popps Ferry intersection, three existing crossings must be eliminated.

Dorris Street and Nixon Street crossings have been permanently closed.

It is estimated to take about two weeks to remove the last crossing on Holley Street and is costing about $65,000.

The next step for the project is a bid process for the Popp’s Ferry intersection crossing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.