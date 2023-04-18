Photos released of possible suspect in Biloxi shooting that injured officer, 4 others

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help identifying someone in connection to a Sunday shooting.

Around 5:33 p.m., police responded to several areas in the 2400 block of Beach Boulevard for reports of gunshots.

A Biloxi police officer and four others were hit.

On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance photos of someone they believe to be the alleged shooting suspect responsible for some of the injuries.

Anyone with any information about this person or the shooting is asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

