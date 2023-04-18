Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future of Spring Break in Biloxi is up for debate after this year’s event ended in violence as two shootings took place near Surf Style, killing one person and injuring five others including a police officer.

One man uploading a Facebook video with his concerns following the string of crime over the weekend joined us to speak about his concerns.

“Why do we constantly give other people something to talk about? With the Black Spring Break, with the shooting, the trash, the disrespect, to the Gulf Coast. We really shouldn’t be condoning and co-signing that,” said Travis Mills, Ocean Springs resident.

This is the message Travis Mills spreads to his followers on Facebook Sunday night. The 36-year-old Ocean Springs resident said enough is enough.

“As the people of the Gulf Coast, we don’t represent that,” said Mills.

Mills is a full-time Uber driver and was on duty throughout the weekend. He wasn’t on scene at the time of the shootings, but like many, he’s disappointed to hear the outcome of the spring break celebration.

“We have the label of the Spring Break, so it already brings division we they label it the Black Spring Break. Just being transparent about it, I think it brings division as it is, so it doesn’t make people feel as welcome. As a community, we have to get rid of the division. There’s already enough division as it is,” said Mills.

The Gulf Coast native reflects on the annual two-decade beach tradition, a time to connect with family, good food, and music.

That reality has turned into a nightmare of crime for some.

As crowds grow larger, Mills is concerned where visitors are coming from.

“If you look at the people who did the shootings, they’re not even from here,” said Mills. ”So, for the most part, people from here are very chill, very calm, we have fun. It’s just like a pot. If you put all these different recipes in the pot, things will boil over. So, when you have this stuff combined, people from different areas, different crime zones, they’re used to that kind of stuff where they’re at.”

He said it’s going to take the South Mississippi community to move forward when it comes to celebrating Spring Break and other popular events on the coast safely.

“Just because of what a couple of bad people did, that doesn’t mean abolish it, demonize it. Lets do better and lets change the culture,” said Mills. “It isn’t about Black Beach, it’s about doing better as a whole.”

