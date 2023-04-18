WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address turns himself in

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.(Source: Kansas City Police Dept. via CNN)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The man accused of shooting a 16-year-old Black boy who had gone to the wrong address to pick up his siblings has been taken into custody.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to Lester’s home where he rang the doorbell.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings(kctv)

Lester, who lives alone, told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. According to court records, Lester stated that he fired two shots within a few seconds of opening the door.

He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

According to court records, Yarl told investigators he rang the doorbell and waited some time before the man, later identified as Lester, inside opened the door, holding a firearm. Yarl said he was then shot in the head and fell to the ground where he was shot a second time.

Yarl told investigators he then ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911.

He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
One injured following possible accidental shooting in Ocean Springs
When things turned violent Sunday evening near Surf Style and Highway 90, Chris Lawrence and...
‘Sunday, you know, the worst happens,’ Family with newborn flees spring break violence
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Travis Mills
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook

Latest News

FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
Maine State Police said the shootings were connected.
Police: 4 fatally shot in Maine home, followed by gunfire on highway
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO repeats derailment apologies before Ohio Senate
Community leaders as well as the top 10 under 40 were recognized Tuesday at the Beau Rivage in...
Vision and leadership key attributes of 2023 One Coast Award winners