WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Gautier council members to launch citywide lift station upgrade project

Every lift station will receive new pumps, check valves and gate valves.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - City council members in Gautier are set to make upgrades to 25 different lift stations across the city — a $2.6 million project. Every lift station will receive new pumps, check valves and gate valves.

They will also receive new permanent generators and underground power feeds to equip the lift stations for severe weather. Two brand new lift stations will be built at Martin Bluff and Bucks Road.

Arthur Hance lives in Gautier. He said he’s thrilled about the upgrades.

“With the upgrades will be a whole lot nicer and a whole lot easier for people living around here,” Hance said.

Gautier’s lift stations are at least 60 years old with major capacity issues. That’s why the city’s Public Works Director Ramona Morgan said she’s thrilled about the new additions.

“It’s going to be a great success because we’re not going to have the overflows,” Morgan said. “We’re going to have cleaned and sanitary sewer lines that are flowing through Gautier.”

“We have over the years maintained them by putting Band-Aids on them, but with this new upgrade we have coming we’ll have basically brand-new systems that will be able to carry the load,” said Morgan.

City Manager Paula Yancey said the upgrades to these lift stations will benefit the community by reducing maintenance costs and allowing sewers to be pumped during an emergency.

“We’re frequently having to replace pumps and do maintenance in a disaster. Because it has overhead power it is more likely that when the power goes out, the lift station will not function properly,” Yancey said. “These are needed upgrades that will help the citizens build financially, but also be more disaster resilient.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
One injured following possible accidental shooting in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Work to improve the Main Street crossing is expected to last about two months.
Rail workers ready to reduce one steep Biloxi crossing
City Manager Paula Yancey said the upgrades to these lift stations will benefit the community...
Gautier council members to launch citywide lift station upgrade project
‘Sunday, you know, the worst happens,’ Family with newborn flees spring break violence
Rail workers ready to reduce one steep Biloxi crossing