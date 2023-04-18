Gautier council members to launch citywide lift station upgrade project

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - City council members in Gautier are set to make upgrades to 25 different lift stations across the city — a $2.6 million project. Every lift station will receive new pumps, check valves and gate valves.

They will also receive new permanent generators and underground power feeds to equip the lift stations for severe weather. Two brand new lift stations will be built at Martin Bluff and Bucks Road.

Arthur Hance lives in Gautier. He said he’s thrilled about the upgrades.

“With the upgrades will be a whole lot nicer and a whole lot easier for people living around here,” Hance said.

Gautier’s lift stations are at least 60 years old with major capacity issues. That’s why the city’s Public Works Director Ramona Morgan said she’s thrilled about the new additions.

“It’s going to be a great success because we’re not going to have the overflows,” Morgan said. “We’re going to have cleaned and sanitary sewer lines that are flowing through Gautier.”

“We have over the years maintained them by putting Band-Aids on them, but with this new upgrade we have coming we’ll have basically brand-new systems that will be able to carry the load,” said Morgan.

City Manager Paula Yancey said the upgrades to these lift stations will benefit the community by reducing maintenance costs and allowing sewers to be pumped during an emergency.

“We’re frequently having to replace pumps and do maintenance in a disaster. Because it has overhead power it is more likely that when the power goes out, the lift station will not function properly,” Yancey said. “These are needed upgrades that will help the citizens build financially, but also be more disaster resilient.”

