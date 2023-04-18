Crawfish Music Fest returning to Coliseum this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big weekend ahead at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum... The annual Crawfish Music Festival returns April 20-23!

Setup for the festival’s 30th year is already underway. Crews are preparing to bring fun rides, live music and- of course- plenty of crawfish to the Gulf Coast.

Gates open for carnival rides Thursday. Live music begins Friday, lasting throughout the weekend.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell says this event is always major for the Coliseum.

“We bring in people from all over the Southeast to see the entertainment we put on the main stage,” McDonnell said. “We’ve been doing it for 30 years, this is our 30th year to do it, and it continues to be one of our biggest events that we hold every year.”

Here’s when to catch this year’s acts:

Friday, April 21:

Jordan Davis

Seaforth

Chase McDaniel

Lauren Watkins

Saturday, April 22:

Dwight Yoakam

Ashley McBryde

The Weathered Souls

Drayton Farley

Matt Hoziol

Sunday, April 23:

Mike.

Bailey Zimmerman

Mackenzie Carpenter

