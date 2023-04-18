WLOX Careers
Crawfish Music Fest returning to Coliseum this weekend

Gates open for carnival rides Thursday. Live music begins Friday, lasting throughout the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big weekend ahead at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum... The annual Crawfish Music Festival returns April 20-23!

Setup for the festival’s 30th year is already underway. Crews are preparing to bring fun rides, live music and- of course- plenty of crawfish to the Gulf Coast.



Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell says this event is always major for the Coliseum.

“We bring in people from all over the Southeast to see the entertainment we put on the main stage,” McDonnell said. “We’ve been doing it for 30 years, this is our 30th year to do it, and it continues to be one of our biggest events that we hold every year.”

Here’s when to catch this year’s acts:

Friday, April 21:

  • Jordan Davis
  • Seaforth
  • Chase McDaniel
  • Lauren Watkins

Saturday, April 22:

  • Dwight Yoakam
  • Ashley McBryde
  • The Weathered Souls
  • Drayton Farley
  • Matt Hoziol

Sunday, April 23:

  • Mike.
  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Mackenzie Carpenter

