Cool tonight. Another gorgeous day tomorrow.

It was another nice day! There will be some cloud cover tonight, but we’ll stay dry. Coastal areas will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. Inland areas will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday afternoon will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll be a little warmer on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be another sunny and beautiful day.

A cold front will bring us a few showers and storms on Friday. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s ahead of the front. Some of these showers may linger into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s, but we’ll be much cooler by Sunday. Highs may not get out of the 60s!

