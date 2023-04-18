WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Chevron, Toyota launch renewable gas road trip in Mississippi

As part of the Future Fuel Showcase, Chevron partnered with Toyota for a road trip across the...
As part of the Future Fuel Showcase, Chevron partnered with Toyota for a road trip across the U.S. Gulf Coast. They’ll fuel up a Toyota Tundra, RAV4, and Camry with the renewable gasoline blend to demonstrate how it can be used in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.(Chevron)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Chevron officials are hitting the road this week to show off a new gasoline blend they believe is the future of fuel.

As part of the Future Fuels Showcase, Chevron partnered with Toyota for a road trip across the U.S. Gulf Coast. They’ll fuel up a Toyota Tundra, RAV4, and Camry with the renewable gasoline blend to demonstrate how it can be used in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Renewable gasoline uses agricultural biofuels like ethanol and soybeans, traditional petroleum products, and other components derived from sources like used cooking oil. The result is a gasoline that looks and drives like traditional gasoline, but with a much smaller carbon footprint.

The road trip started Monday in Mississippi and will run through Louisiana before concluding in Texas. Along the way, Chevron representatives will talk with community leaders about the benefits of lower carbon fuels like biofuels and renewable gasoline blend.

“Multiple solutions are needed to help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation sector,” said Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products. “With more than 265 million gasoline-powered vehicles on the road today in the United States, renewable gasoline blends could empower virtually all drivers to have a role in a lower carbon transportation future. We are excited to partner with Toyota for the opportunity to demonstrate lower carbon technologies that are compatible with internal combustion engines.”

Chevron is already producing and marketing biodiesel, renewable diesel, and renewable natural gas, and is currently building hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
One injured following possible accidental shooting in Ocean Springs
When things turned violent Sunday evening near Surf Style and Highway 90, Chris Lawrence and...
‘Sunday, you know, the worst happens,’ Family with newborn flees spring break violence
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
Travis Mills
Ocean Springs man voices Spring Break crime concerns on Facebook

Latest News

From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
David Elliot takes us to Circle Hook Distilling in Gulfport, where the local company is...
Circle Hook Distilling crafts high-quality rum for Gulf Coast
Lazy Magnolia, the first legal packaging brewery in the State of Mississippi, opened its doors...
Lazy Magnolia announces new ownership after nearly 20 years in business
Flamingo Landing is the new name on the building once called Marina Cantina off Cowan Lorraine...
New Orleans-based restaurant group taking over old Marina Cantina location