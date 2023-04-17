WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

SpaceX rocket to launch on test flight

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SpaceX is testing its Starship rocket with a launch from Texas on Monday.

Starship is a 400-foot-tall rocket SpaceX has spent years developing.

SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster around the world, from the southern tip of Texas all the way to Hawaii.

No people or satellites are aboard the rocket, and no landings will be attempted for this debut.

The rocket is also expected to be the most powerful one ever flown by a wide margin.

Monday’s launch, if successful, will reach orbital speeds and travel about 150 miles above Earth’s surface, well into altitudes deemed to be outer space.

Starship is expected to underpin NASA’s plans to return humans to the lunar surface as early as 2025 and CEO Elon Musk’s goal of landing the first humans on Mars.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, at least 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother

Latest News

A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2
Dry high pressure is taking over our weather pattern so plan on a rain-free stretch of days...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast
We are happy to have back in the studio the crew from Wild Acres in McHenry, and they have...
Wild Acres in the studio with a playful primate friend