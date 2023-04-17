WLOX Careers
One injured following shooting in Ocean Springs

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Officers with Ocean Springs PD are leaping to action after a shooting has left one person injured.

Police have confirmed they’ve responded to Government Street in the downtown business area for reports of gunfire. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. One man has been found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials say the man is currently being treated for the injury at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

