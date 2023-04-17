One injured following shooting in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Officers with Ocean Springs PD are leaping to action after a shooting has left one person injured.

Police have confirmed they’ve responded to Government Street in the downtown business area for reports of gunfire. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. One man has been found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials say the man is currently being treated for the injury at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.