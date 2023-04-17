Monday’s Forecast

It’s a much cooler morning as we start the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon will be a bit more comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s. Dry high pressure is taking over our weather pattern so plan on a rain-free stretch of days through midweek. Our next chance for wet weather will be Friday into the weekend as another front tries to move in from the west.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.