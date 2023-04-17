WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It’s a much cooler morning as we start the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon will be a bit more comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s. Dry high pressure is taking over our weather pattern so plan on a rain-free stretch of days through midweek. Our next chance for wet weather will be Friday into the weekend as another front tries to move in from the west.

