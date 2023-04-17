WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop

Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.

Police in Marion say officers stopped a man for allegedly speeding in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 57 early on Monday morning, April 17 and found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

They say 44-year-old William Davis, of Lexington, Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much; and even then, the drug has to be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Biloxi
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
One injured following possible accidental shooting in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Several victims were brought to Memorial Health System and are recovering.
Memorial Health System mass casualty training team discuss shooting situations
One of the major issues is that no one has any idea how many people are coming.
LIVE: Biloxi leaders respond after Spring Break ends in gunfire
It's always a good time to review your insurance, but especially before flood and hurricane...
Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney has advice for spring flood season
Lucky Noodle is Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast's newest restaurant in Bay St. Louis. Executive...
In the Kitchen with Lucky Noodle at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
This Friday, two free expungement clinics are happening in Harrison County. If you're...
Happening April 21st: Two free expungement clinics in Harrison County