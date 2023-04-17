Hazardous waste disposal event this weekend in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is once again holding a household hazardous waste collection event.

The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Singing River mall parking lot in Gautier.

Items accepted include:

Aerosols

All-purpose cleaners

Ammonia

Anit-freeze

Automobile cleaners

Batteries

Brake Fluid

Charcoal lighter fluid

Chlorine bleach

Detergents

Disinfectants

Drain opener

Fluorescent bulbs

Furniture polish

Gasoline

Glass cleaner

Herbicides, insecticides and pesticides

Mothballs

Motor oil

Oven cleaner

Paint and paint thinner

Pool chemicals

Rodent poisons

Rubber cement

Rug and upholstery cleaner

Scouring powder

Silver polish

Snail and slug killer

Tires (limit of five)

Toilet bowl cleaner

Transmission fluid

Tub and tile cleaner

Turpentine

Varnish

Water seal

Wood finish

Do not bring explosive materials, radioactive materials, PCBs, medical waste, syringes, compressed cylinders, electronic waste or commercial waste.

For more information, call 228-872-8340.

