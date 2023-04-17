Hazardous waste disposal event this weekend in Jackson County
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is once again holding a household hazardous waste collection event.
The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Singing River mall parking lot in Gautier.
Items accepted include:
- Aerosols
- All-purpose cleaners
- Ammonia
- Anit-freeze
- Automobile cleaners
- Batteries
- Brake Fluid
- Charcoal lighter fluid
- Chlorine bleach
- Detergents
- Disinfectants
- Drain opener
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline
- Glass cleaner
- Herbicides, insecticides and pesticides
- Mothballs
- Motor oil
- Oven cleaner
- Paint and paint thinner
- Pool chemicals
- Rodent poisons
- Rubber cement
- Rug and upholstery cleaner
- Scouring powder
- Silver polish
- Snail and slug killer
- Tires (limit of five)
- Toilet bowl cleaner
- Transmission fluid
- Tub and tile cleaner
- Turpentine
- Varnish
- Water seal
- Wood finish
Do not bring explosive materials, radioactive materials, PCBs, medical waste, syringes, compressed cylinders, electronic waste or commercial waste.
For more information, call 228-872-8340.
