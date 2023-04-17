Hazardous waste disposal event this weekend in Jackson County

WLOX Careers
Household hazardous waste is any product marked with labels that say "caution," "toxic," "flammable," or "corrosive."(Photo source: Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is once again holding a household hazardous waste collection event.

The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Singing River mall parking lot in Gautier.

Items accepted include:

  • Aerosols
  • All-purpose cleaners
  • Ammonia
  • Anit-freeze
  • Automobile cleaners
  • Batteries
  • Brake Fluid
  • Charcoal lighter fluid
  • Chlorine bleach
  • Detergents
  • Disinfectants
  • Drain opener
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Furniture polish
  • Gasoline
  • Glass cleaner
  • Herbicides, insecticides and pesticides
  • Mothballs
  • Motor oil
  • Oven cleaner
  • Paint and paint thinner
  • Pool chemicals
  • Rodent poisons
  • Rubber cement
  • Rug and upholstery cleaner
  • Scouring powder
  • Silver polish
  • Snail and slug killer
  • Tires (limit of five)
  • Toilet bowl cleaner
  • Transmission fluid
  • Tub and tile cleaner
  • Turpentine
  • Varnish
  • Water seal
  • Wood finish

Do not bring explosive materials, radioactive materials, PCBs, medical waste, syringes, compressed cylinders, electronic waste or commercial waste.

For more information, call 228-872-8340.

