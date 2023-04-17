WLOX Careers
Feed the Need draws hundreds to downtown Ocean Springs

The Feed the Need Concert and Fish Fry drew hundreds in support of The Lord is My Help.
The Feed the Need Concert and Fish Fry drew hundreds in support of The Lord is My Help.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, an organization that has blessed people with nutritious meals for nearly 40 years was blessed by the community it serves.

The “Feed The Need Concert & Fish Fry” drew several hundred people to Ocean Springs to benefit “Lord is My Help.”

And it certainly is a reason to celebrate.

“The people at Government Street Grocery and Patrick and Rachel and the rest of the crew - the Feed the New crew - they stepped up,” said long-time supporter Elizabeth Feder-Hosey. “And they swung big and they nailed it.”

The Feed The Need event began in 2014 to help to stabalize the organization’s finances.

And it’s worked.

“We do expect to meet our goal and more than meet our goal with the support of our community,” said Lord is My Help board president Susannah Snyder. “And that will help keep our food pantry, emergency grocery and soup kitchen running five days a week throughout the year.”

But, it’s not just for financial support.

“It raises a lot of money for us today, but really, it just helps people know what we do all year round and makes them think about us,” Snyder said.

And, they do. A lot.

“I grew up here and delivering meals for The Lord is My Help or serving lunches is something that you grow up doing,” Feder-Hosey said. “It’s part of your volunteer service. You’ve got to put your time in there.”

It’s also been a big deal for Johnny Conde.

“They feed all kind of people every day. And, it’s heaven sent. They help people out off the street and in my case, it was my elderly mother to help her eat right. I would do anything for them.”

And now, the non-profit organization feeds more than 52-hundred meals each month, thanks in large part to the participation with “Feed the Need.”

