Cyclist crossing states to spread breast cancer awareness

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is cycling across the states to spread awareness for breast cancer.

After Terry Reszel became a breast cancer survivor, her husband Al wanted to do something to help raise and spread awareness.

Their journey began eight years ago. They are currently on their sixth bike ride across the country. This time, they are riding 3,500 miles from Florida to Minnesota.

“Terry is a 12-year breast cancer survivor and after she got done with her treatments, we decided let’s do something to try to find a cure., so we hooked up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation,” Al said. “I was always a weekend warrior biker, and I said let’s start biking to see if I could raise some funds to help them.”

They’re crossing states like Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana as they make their way to their home state Minnesota.

“It’ll be 3,500 miles, I do about 90 miles every day of the week, so it’ll take 43 days. We’ll get up there May 13,” Al said.

According to Terry, along the way they have met several people who know or have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We meet people every day that are going through or know someone who has good stories and bad stories. The girls in their 30s and 40s are really tough, they have small children. It’s every day. Of course, we are out here talking about breast cancer,” Terry said.

Al said the path hasn’t always been smooth.

“I was on a 30-mile trail in Florida and a tree the size of a refrigerator fell out of the blue. I mean I heard it cracking and caught it on the side of my eye. It missed the back of my bike Leslie by an inch. I would’ve been stone dead right there,” Al said.

You can track the couple’s journey or donate to their cause by going on their Facebook page, Pink Pedals 4 A Cure.

