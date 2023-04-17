City, law enforcement officials seek solutions following violent Spring Break weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After what was supposed to be a fun-filled weekend quickly turned awry for locals and tourists alike, many Biloxi officials are determining the next steps in handling next year’s event — if there is one.

According to a press release posted on the City of Biloxi’s website, officers with Biloxi PD responded to 669 calls for service spanning from Friday to Sunday. Over 60 vehicles were towed and 40 arrests including 19 felonies, with offenses ranging from traffic, drug and firearm violations to drunkenness, officer assaults and permit violations.

“You have 200 people per officer and you can’t control that,” said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. “Not just this event — any event. When it’s uncontrolled and un-orchestrated chaos with nobody in charge, this is what can happen.”

Sheriff Peterson had deputies backing up Biloxi PD all weekend, but even then, he says it’s virtually impossible for law enforcement to protect everyone.

“The amount of traffic we had down there, you can’t protect the citizens and you can’t protect the people at the event,” he added. “There’s no way to. The only thing you can do is show up in force if something happens and try to correct the scene at that point. Other than that, there’s nothing you can do.”

On the flip side, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says while he doesn’t mind the crowds, the people inside of them can become too unpredictable.

“It’s not usually the large crowds that cause the problem. Most of the time, you can point the finger at alcohol and someone with a firearm that’s been drinking, that’s usually where the problem comes from.”

As Miller tells one WLOX reporter, numerous residents have emailed or called the department as well as council members about what they would like to see change.

“We dealt with a number of incidents that we usually don’t have to deal with during spring break,” said Miller. “We had five shooting victims including a Biloxi police officer, one homicide and several assaults that took place over the weekend, all while trying to keep traffic moving.”

As far as locating a shooter goes, officials are still searching, but Miller is more than confident that his officers will track them down.

“There’s been a lot of speculation and a lot of information that’s come in,” said Miller. “It’s going to take us a while to track all that down. This is something that we’re going to purse until we can’ pursue it any further.”

In an interview during the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Surf Style shooting, Biloxi councilman Ken Glavan explained his thought process

“We certainly need to take a very thorough look at this as quickly as we can and take the next logical steps, wherever that may lead us,” he said.

Following multiple shootings over the weekend, Biloxi councilman Kenny Glavan says city officials must find solutions.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich says they’ll be contacting event organizers and looking into possible new ordinances in order to give law enforcement more teeth when controlling crowds.

“Biloxi has had to react to what promoters have brought to this event without consideration of the consequences,” Gilich noted. “The result has been a serious cost to city manpower and resources that could be better used. Our priority is keeping Biloxi safe, friendly and beautiful.”

One of the major issues is that no one has any idea how many people are coming.

The city council will meet on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on the 2nd floor of Biloxi City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed here.

