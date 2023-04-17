WLOX Careers
Chilly and clear tonight. Beautiful again on Tuesday.

Chilly and clear tonight. Beautiful again tomorrow!
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
It was such a gorgeous day! The rest of the night will be calm and clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s again by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be just as nice as today. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will start to increase by Thursday, too.

A cold front may bring a few more showers and storms by Friday and Saturday. We’re going to be in the upper 70s for the first half of the weekend. After the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Sunday. Highs may struggle to reach the low 70s, but we’ll see a lot more sunshine.

