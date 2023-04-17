WLOX Careers
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMOV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere tractor in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.

The young child fell out of the tractor and was run over.

He was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

No other information was provided about the accident.

