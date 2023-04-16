WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Officials on scene following shots fired near Surf Style in Biloxi

Emergency units are responding to Highway 90 near Surf Style following reports of shots fired.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency units are responding to Highway 90 near Surf Style following reports of shots fired

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

Officials ask that people avoid the area as they investigate.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place just before 4 p.m.
Police: Evidence of shooting at Edgewater Mall unfounded
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune
All four people were treated for minor injuries.
Four injured after balcony collapses at Gulfport townhome
Residents now prepare for a second round of storms.
Officials, residents surveying damage after storms ravage South Mississippi

Latest News

Officials ask that people avoid the area as they investigate.
Officials on scene following shots fired near Surf Style in Biloxi
Tracey Wardley, 19
Sheriff: Teen turned in to authorities by father after shooting, killing mother
Dry and breezy today. Gorgeous tomorrow.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Lots of development is happening in Harrison County. Here to talk about all that is Harrison...
Bill Lavers talks development boom happening across Harrison County