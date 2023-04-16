Officials on scene following shots fired near Surf Style in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency units are responding to Highway 90 near Surf Style following reports of shots fired

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

Officials ask that people avoid the area as they investigate.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.