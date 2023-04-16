Officials investigating shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators with Biloxi PD and other agencies are scrambling following a confirmed shooting at an apartment complex on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style.

Officials ask that people avoid the area as they look into the incident.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

