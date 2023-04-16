Hundreds attend Arts Alive in Bay St. Louis despite rain

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Arts Alive lived up to its name Saturday.

Thanks to some early decisions by organizers, the arts and music festival in Bay St. Louis went on as planned despite the heavy downpours this afternoon.

It’s a good thing, because art in Bay St. Louis is revered.

“Art is color. Art is life. Art just engages the people. Art makes people feel good,” said Mamie Hillery, event coordinator with The Arts, Hancock County. “And, so many people that are visitors say they come to this town because it’s known as an artsy town.”

Acrylic artist Tami Curtis said art identifies the character of Bay St. Louis

“The heart and soul of expressing everything you see around here comes through the arts,” she said. “When you walk around and you look at all the artists and what they do here, it’s reflective of everything in nature and culture here.”

The Arts, Hancock County made an early decision to move all events inside the Community Center on Blaize Avenue to escape the rain.

That kept the party going.

The center was filled with live entertainment, 42 display artists and 22 art demonstrators, and it was filled with patrons as well.

“I think it speaks volumes for the folks here,” Curtis said. “You can’t keep a good festival down in the Bay. Rain or shine, we’re going to have it.”

Some of those patrons were children. The hands-on approach is what sets this festival apart from the rest.

“That’s very important,” said resident Cindy Schoonmaker. “The children to be in to different cultures and learning the different arts.”

Potter Steve Barney agreed.

“There’s over 20 artists here demonstrating all their crafts, really giving the kids and artists of every age a chance to get their hands on and inspire that next generation of artists.”

Artists, including bead-maker Leah Holmes, appreciate the exposure this event brings.

“They’ve really embraced us today,” she said. “And the weather all week looked like it was not going to be the best and yet they came out. So, it’s just a wonderful event that showcases the arts and culture of South Mississippi in particular Hancock County and the surrounding areas.”

