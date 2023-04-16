Becoming drier and breezy today

Even though it’s been rainy and stormy this morning, most of the rain will be gone by 8-9 AM. It’s going to become breezy later today thanks to a cold front. Winds may gust near 20 MPH from the northwest. If we keep some cloud cover in place, we’ll only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

The clouds will clear out tonight, and it’ll get chilly! Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday afternoon are going to be gorgeous! We’ll see tons of sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will stay low.

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

