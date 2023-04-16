WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Becoming drier and breezy today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Even though it’s been rainy and stormy this morning, most of the rain will be gone by 8-9 AM. It’s going to become breezy later today thanks to a cold front. Winds may gust near 20 MPH from the northwest. If we keep some cloud cover in place, we’ll only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

The clouds will clear out tonight, and it’ll get chilly! Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday afternoon are going to be gorgeous! We’ll see tons of sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will stay low.

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. It’s going to be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place just before 4 p.m.
Police: Evidence of shooting at Edgewater Mall yet to be found
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune
All four people were treated for minor injuries.
Four injured after balcony collapses at Gulfport townhome
Residents now prepare for a second round of storms.
Officials, residents surveying damage after storms ravage South Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another round of storms possible after 2 a.m.
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.15.23
Another round of storms possible before sunrise Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.15.23
Another round of storms possible overnight into early Sunday morning
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Two rounds of storms possible this weekend