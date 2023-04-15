WLOX Careers
Two rounds of storms possible this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
We have a few chances for storms this weekend. While most of Saturday morning will stay dry, some showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and early evening. It all depends how a cluster of storms develops to our west. If they’re able to move over South Mississippi today, there could be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and even hail. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 10 AM through 7 PM. Up to 4″ of rain is possible in localized areas.

Another round of showers and storms is expected overnight tonight into early Sunday morning. These showers and storms will move in ahead of a cold front. These could also have heavy downpours and gusty winds. Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. It will be a little breezy at times with a wind from the northwest.

Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect! Both mornings will start out in the low 50s, and we’ll see nothing but sunshine in the afternoons. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

