WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage

A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start of the pandemic. (Source: KOLD)
By Carsyn Currier and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - As housing prices rise, more people are opting for cheaper housing options on wheels.

KOLD recently spoke to James Reffruschinni, sales manager at Freedom RV, where sales have been “skyrocketing.”

According to Reffruschinni, sales have been up since the start of the pandemic, going from a couple of sales a month to making those numbers on a weekly basis.

The uptick in sales reportedly has to do with inflation, the price of living and the lack of affordable housing.

“We had a young military family and their monthly rent jumped up to well over $2,000 a month and they got a brand new fifth wheel at $800 a month,” Reffruschinni said. “They are saving quite a bit of money every month and it gives them the freedom if they get transferred to just take off and go.”

Those living at an RV park in the Tucson area said they are saving money while enjoying their freedom.

“Most of the parks do an annual which comes out to be about half of what rent would be,” Joel Everts, a full-time resident at South Forty RV Ranch, said.

Many residents at the RV park said they are retired or have a job that allows them to work from home.

Eric Gibbs, president of Arizona Realtors, says people don’t have to not make a permanent decision when the market won’t be this high forever.

“This is the opportunity to have good conversations about finding the best programs available to purchase homes at this time,” Gibbs said. “Because this too shall pass.”

And for those considering the RV lifestyle, some owners said renting one first is also an option.

“You can rent one and see what you think. Give it a try, see what you think and if you absolutely love it, go buy one,” Penny Johnson, a full-time resident at South Forty RV Ranch, said. “If you hate it, you turn it in and go back to what you were living in before.”

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound
From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi

Latest News

The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond.
Car belonging to man who vanished in 2006 has been pulled from pond
The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional...
Report: US intelligence was aware of additional spy balloons
Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas