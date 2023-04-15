WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Officials, residents surveying damage after storms ravage South Mississippi

Residents now prepare for a second round of storms.
Residents now prepare for a second round of storms.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a severe line of storms which tore through the coast on Saturday, residents have been left to assess the damage while also preparing for round two overnight.

In Vancleave, a tree struck by lightning led to a structure fire on Gulf Road off of Old River Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire is now contained. Additionally, reports were received of a downed tree near the intersection of Old River Road. and Mount Pleasant Road.

As of 4:45 p.m., 1.8k customers are reported to be without power, according to Singing River Electric. 238 more outages were reported in northeastern Jackson County and 165 in St. Martin.

Fire on Gulf Rd. in Vancleave.
Fire on Gulf Rd. in Vancleave.(submitted)

In Bay St. Louis, wind damage can be observed at Bay Marina as displaced sheet metal could be found in roadways and other places following the storm.

Over in Biloxi, photos submitted by viewers showed tree limbs fallen into yards and a shed. Several reports were made of tree limbs covering roadways in the area as well.

In George County, a video submitted by a viewer in Barton puts the peak of the storm on display. At 3:30 p.m., 873 Singing River Customers were reported to be without power. That number has since dwindled to 71 (5:08 p.m.).

The coast wasn’t the only place that felt the storm’s wrath. In Walthall County, a damaged chicken house and a tree fallen through a home in Sartinville as well as another damaged house in Tylertown could be witnessed in the weather’s aftermath.

Mississippians will now brace for another line of storms expected to hit overnight.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound
From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
Randall Emmett's film "Cash Out" is underway in Biloxi.
Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC

Latest News

All four people were treated for minor injuries.
Four injured after balcony collapses at Gulfport townhome
The incident took place just before 4 p.m.
Edgewater Mall closed following reports of shots fired; officials working to confirm
WWII Vets’ remains return to Mississippi nearly 80 years later
Leslie Rojas joins us live from 10452 Lamey Bridge Road where D'Iberville residents can drop...
LIVE: Here's where D'Iberville residents can drop off household waste Saturday