Officials, residents surveying damage after storms ravage South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a severe line of storms which tore through the coast on Saturday, residents have been left to assess the damage while also preparing for round two overnight.

In Vancleave, a tree struck by lightning led to a structure fire on Gulf Road off of Old River Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire is now contained. Additionally, reports were received of a downed tree near the intersection of Old River Road. and Mount Pleasant Road.

As of 4:45 p.m., 1.8k customers are reported to be without power, according to Singing River Electric. 238 more outages were reported in northeastern Jackson County and 165 in St. Martin.

Fire on Gulf Rd. in Vancleave. (submitted)

In Bay St. Louis, wind damage can be observed at Bay Marina as displaced sheet metal could be found in roadways and other places following the storm.

Bay Marina in Bay St. Louis tin ripped off building. Photos by Dan Blackwood via the @WLOX Weather App. #mswx @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/ioeZYcBpEN — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) April 15, 2023

Over in Biloxi, photos submitted by viewers showed tree limbs fallen into yards and a shed. Several reports were made of tree limbs covering roadways in the area as well.

Tree limb down off Brodie and Cedar Lake in Biloxi from afternoon storms. Photo by Blake Hines #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/No0gHrBHCU — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) April 15, 2023

The strong winds with a thunderstorm complex just moved through Biloxi. A short, but potent burst of energy.#mswx pic.twitter.com/b73EOo3OHq — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 15, 2023

Tree damage on Keller Ave in Biloxi #mswx @NWSNewOrleans



Thanks to Autum for sending this pic to @WLOX within the last hour or so. pic.twitter.com/pdy06CvTRS — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 15, 2023

Tree down on Cedar Lake/Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi. Photo by Laura via the @WLOX Weather App. #,swx @NWSNewOrleans #mswx pic.twitter.com/DtvHuA8VP1 — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) April 15, 2023

In George County, a video submitted by a viewer in Barton puts the peak of the storm on display. At 3:30 p.m., 873 Singing River Customers were reported to be without power. That number has since dwindled to 71 (5:08 p.m.).

2pm Saturday: What it looks like this hour in the Barton area of George County. #mswx



Thanks Steve K. for sending this video to @WLOX pic.twitter.com/qxLSl63a6Z — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 15, 2023

The coast wasn’t the only place that felt the storm’s wrath. In Walthall County, a damaged chicken house and a tree fallen through a home in Sartinville as well as another damaged house in Tylertown could be witnessed in the weather’s aftermath.

Just some of the aftermath following storms in Tylertown, Sartinville in Walthall Co. Photos sent by Royce McKee, Emergency Manager. pic.twitter.com/3EP9GgxURL — Dylan Jones (@dylanwlox) April 15, 2023

Mississippians will now brace for another line of storms expected to hit overnight.

