Officials, residents surveying damage after storms ravage South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a severe line of storms which tore through the coast on Saturday, residents have been left to assess the damage while also preparing for round two overnight.
In Vancleave, a tree struck by lightning led to a structure fire on Gulf Road off of Old River Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire is now contained. Additionally, reports were received of a downed tree near the intersection of Old River Road. and Mount Pleasant Road.
As of 4:45 p.m., 1.8k customers are reported to be without power, according to Singing River Electric. 238 more outages were reported in northeastern Jackson County and 165 in St. Martin.
In Bay St. Louis, wind damage can be observed at Bay Marina as displaced sheet metal could be found in roadways and other places following the storm.
Over in Biloxi, photos submitted by viewers showed tree limbs fallen into yards and a shed. Several reports were made of tree limbs covering roadways in the area as well.
In George County, a video submitted by a viewer in Barton puts the peak of the storm on display. At 3:30 p.m., 873 Singing River Customers were reported to be without power. That number has since dwindled to 71 (5:08 p.m.).
The coast wasn’t the only place that felt the storm’s wrath. In Walthall County, a damaged chicken house and a tree fallen through a home in Sartinville as well as another damaged house in Tylertown could be witnessed in the weather’s aftermath.
Mississippians will now brace for another line of storms expected to hit overnight.
