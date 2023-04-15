WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Jennifer Mayerle
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound
From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing George County man found safe

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Leslie Rojas joins us live from 10452 Lamey Bridge Road where D'Iberville residents can drop...
LIVE: Here's where D'Iberville residents can drop off household waste Saturday
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46