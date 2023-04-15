WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound
From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing George County man found safe

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later