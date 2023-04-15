Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop on East Canal Street in Picayune led to a surprising discovery for officer with Picayune PD.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the passenger, Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. Officers then carried out a search of the vehicle, finding a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with the following:

possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm

possession of a controlled substance

tampering with physical evidence

possession of of weapon by felon

possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

