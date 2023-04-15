WLOX Careers
Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune

The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop on East Canal Street in Picayune led to a surprising discovery for officer with Picayune PD.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the passenger, Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. Officers then carried out a search of the vehicle, finding a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • tampering with physical evidence
  • possession of of weapon by felon
  • possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

