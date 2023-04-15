Four injured after balcony collapses at Gulfport townhome

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, officials responded to Century Oaks Townhomes in Gulfport after the collapse of a 4x8 balcony left four people injured.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley, all four were there for Spring Break and renting the townhome, located at Century Oaks Drive, for the weekend. It is currently unknown whether the collapse was due to weather or a structure issue.

Chief Kelley says all four were treated for minor injuries.

