Edgewater Mall closed following reports of shots fired; officials working to confirm

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are currently investigating after reports of gunshots sent people running outside of Edgewater Mall.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. Due to the investigation and the fact they would close at 7 p.m. anyway, the mall will not reopen Saturday.

At this point, no one has confirmed that shots were in fact fired, but police are working to determine what shoppers heard that had people scrambling for safety.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

