Filming of ‘Cash Out 2′ starring John Travolta, Quavo underway in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi will soon be featured on the big screen in a new heist movie called “Cash Out 2,” a movie that director Randall Emmett, known for producing “The Irishman,” says will be different form the rest of his films.

“A lot of movies I’ve produced have had heavier subject matter, little more intense and heavier sets, and this one is a more fun ride,” said Emmett. “A commercial popcorn fun movie and I think more people will enjoy the characters they are playing.”

Another fun thing he enjoys about filming this movie is the relationship he has with his cast and crew.

“That’s the fun part of this movie, is when they dress up and change these different things to try to achieve these different things they are trying to do during the film,” said Emmett. “It makes a lot of fun when you’re directing these phenomenal actors and they get to create these different disguises all in this one film.”

Emmett says he knew the Coast was the perfect spot for filming his movie after his welcoming visit to the Scarlet Pearl.

“I walked into that casino when I was scouting locations and I was like, ‘Wow, this is more beautiful than the Wynn,’” said Emmett. “So, I didn’t think we would actually get it, but the owners and CEO were very kind to allow us to come there.”

He says his one wish for his audience is to have a great time with the family while enjoying an action movie.

“You get to learn something new, get to experience something new — maybe a world you’re not a part of — and learn something,” he added. “But this movie is really something you just want to come out and have fun. Come out on a Friday night, date night you walk into a movie, and I think you’re going to walk out just smiling and laughing and having a great experience.”

The crew will wrap up productions next Friday and they would like to thank the state troopers and law enforcement for their help.

