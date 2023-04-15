WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.
Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
KAFB, Biloxi officials excited about Thunder Over the Sound
From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a...
Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing George County man found safe

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Leslie Rojas joins us live from 10452 Lamey Bridge Road where D'Iberville residents can drop...
LIVE: Here's where D'Iberville residents can drop off household waste Saturday