Vendors prepare for the busy Spring Break weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring Break weekend has officially kicked off on the Coast. Dozens of people have begun checking into hotels despite the possible downpours forecast for the weekend.

From now until Sunday, Highway 90 will be jam-packed with thousands of people ready to have a blast for their Spring Break holiday.

With thunderstorms in the forecast, some may be wondering if the fun will be washed out. Event organizer Maurice Bryant said that wouldn’t be the case.

“The events are going to go on as planned,” he said. “If there is weather, any outdoor events, we’ll make adjustments when we learn how the weather is going to be.”

Thursday afternoon, vendors started setting up their food trucks in Biloxi, including first-timer Anyatta Carter. She traveled from New Orleans to be part of this weekend.

“As a vendor, I feel like we came last night,” Carter said. “I wanted to come a day early. I do a lot of events, so I know sometimes you have some hiccups.”

Carter also said she won’t allow the weather to get in the way of her making sales.

“When you’re from a city that rains a lot, there is always that iffy chance in April. I hope it doesn’t and I’m rooting for it not to, but we’re prepared if it is,” she said.

Inside Edgewater Mall, Maurice Leggo, the manager of Level Up Streetwear, is still preparing for the high influx of shoppers.

“Well, I know it’s supposed to rain but that’s not going to stop us,” Leggo said. “We just ordered a bunch of merchandise that just came in and we added one more guy to our roster to help us for the big crowd that’s coming in.”

Events will continue through Sunday.

