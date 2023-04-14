USM helping students with groceries through Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi is helping provide students with groceries.

This is all thanks to the Eagle’s Nest Food Pantry which gives students access to things they need. Kristen Chachati works at the food pantry located inside Hardy Hall.

“We started the pantry in 2021 and have been going strong ever since,” she said. “We have about 25 to 30 students who book per semester. I think I see about three to four students sometimes in our busiest weeks.”

According to Chachati, more students need to take advantage of these free resources.

“This is just a resource that students can use,” she added. “Any student can come here. Any student from Gulf Park and some of our partnered universities like the Stennis campus, GCRL, those students come here as well. It’s not just for Gulf Park, but for multiple campuses.”

From canned goods to pasta and even toiletries, students can choose and pick up what they need.

“We have two different types of pickups,” said Chachati. “So, the first one is when we prepackage the bag and then the students come and pick it up. The second one is when they come, they shop the pantry and they just grab what they need,” she said.

With prices on food and home necessities going up, Chachati said more students have asked for help.

“Some students might feel insecure to come here to use this resource, but at the end of the day, sometimes weeks just get difficult. Months get difficult. We’re all focusing on school and our education and being able to pay for that. I think if students are able to use this resource, they 110% should.”

To contact the food pantry, head over to usm.edu and click on the food pantry tab.

