Jackson mother gets life in prison for murder of 17-year-old daughter

LaTifanny Chambers
LaTifanny Chambers(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been sentenced to life in prison after she murdered one of her daughters and abused her other two children.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

On Halloween of 2020, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a call on Lower Drive in Jackson regarding an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. Tucker succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, Chambers’ two other children were examined, and both children bore signs of prolonged physical abuse.

Chambers and step-father Danny Dabbs were both arrested and indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and feloniously abusing the other 12 and 14-year-old children.

Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse.

