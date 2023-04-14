Jackson County motorcycle deputies traverse through two-wheel training

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are revving up and wrapping up 80 hours of refresher training on a very complicated motorcycle course.

Nationally, there’s less than 1% of all officers who ride motorcycles. That’s why this skill is so valuable and so important.

“At the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department we have six of those deputies — one sergeant and five deputies in our traffic division,” said John Ledbetter, Jackson County Sherriff. “Training is very important in all aspects of law enforcement. We have automobile training, emergency vehicle training and we have motorcycle training, which is specific to the type of motorcycle they ride and the changing dynamic of the motorcycle. They may develop a different braking system at Harley-Davidson or a different engine, and we have to keep up with that training to remain proficient and safe.”

Easy rider? Not exactly. These Jackson Co. Sheriff Dept. deputies are going through meticulous refresher course for motorcycle cops. This is the last day of this 80 hr. seminar to fine-tune thier skills for when they’re out on the road. pic.twitter.com/CBXJXssppT — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 14, 2023

The courses are set up very meticulously.

“On a motorcycle, your hands are occupied and your feet are occupied all the time, and your head has to be on a swivel. You have to pay attention and be defensive with other drivers coming at you,” Ledbetter said.

Deputies will ride in parades, perform funeral and escort details and work traffic duty.

“Sometimes in heavy traffic motorcycles can move in between cars or at an accident scene on a highway or interstate, they may have to get somewhere that a car cannot get to.”

