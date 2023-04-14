WLOX Careers
Friday's Forecast

We're starting off the day with no rain in sight! A big difference from yesterday. Plan on a warm afternoon on the way.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We’re starting off the day with no rain in sight! A big difference from yesterday. Our wake-up temperatures are in the cool 50s and mild 60s. But, plan on a warm afternoon on the way with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tomorrow may bring showers with risks of flooding rain and strong t-storms. Another rain chance Sunday as a cool front moves into our region. Then, cooler and drier air will arrive behind that front for next Monday and Tuesday.

