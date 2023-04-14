Cannabis dispensaries hold steady, but owners concerned about low patient count

WLOX Careers
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a growing concern in the medical cannabis industry that there is more product than patients.

Three months after dispensaries on the Coast opened, some owners say business is good, but it could be much better. Among the issues include social acceptance and stifling regulations.

Jan Raymond is a newcomer to medical cannabis, so, there’s a big learning curve. However, the pain in her back has been a great motivator over any kind of social stigma.

“I was tired of taking pills - some that worked and some that didn’t,” Raymond said. “So, I decided for myself that they weren’t the best for me . . . I never thought about what others would think, because I’m doing it for my medical problems.”

But despite her progressive attitude, Sweet Grass dispensary co-owner Mariah Wells says social push back is still an issue that is keeping patient counts from growing.

“Yeah, I feel like it is because we are in the South, we are in the Bible Belt, and honestly speaking, there are people still against it,” she said.

But that’s not all. Regulations are playing a big part as well. Right at the top: the weekly limit imposed for cannabis products.

“It’s just kind of heartbreaking to see them knowing that they’re going to go home in pain, or they don’t have enough to make it through the rest of the month,” Wells said.

“I wish there was something we could do to help.”

What has helped with sales at dispensaries are non-smoking cannabis products.

“So, actually have a very large inventory selection now,” said Coastal Capital Dispensary owner Elizabeth Cavanaugh. “We have flower; we have the edibles; we have tincture oils; I even have a bath bomb that’s really good for muscle pain and things like that.”

Being the first in the Coast market to open has also been a saving grace for Coastal Capital Dispensary.

“The patient count is still low, but we’re averaging about 50 patients a day,” Cavanaugh said. “And we’ve been very fortunate to have very loyal patients so far.”

She said one of the biggest regulatory restraints is limited health qualifications. She’d like to have more added.

“I think the top two that I think are actually being talked about already are anxiety and insomnia,” Cavanaugh added. “I probably get five calls a day from people that are asking about getting the card, and that would be their qualifying conditions.”

Among the other regulatory issues that concern dispensaries include limited advertising and non-acceptance of medical cannabis cards from outside the state.

