Biloxi Dodgers unveil commemorative logo ahead of Jackie Robinson Day

By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The former Southern Negro League baseball team, the Biloxi Dodgers, have a new commemorative logo ahead of Jackie Robinson Day.

The new logo was created with permission from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball.

Former players and their families received t-shirts with the new logo Friday at Paradise Pier in Biloxi.

Organizers say the event was a great way to recognize the Biloxi Dodgers and remember all that Jackie Robinson did for the sport of baseball.

”That’s very special not only to me but to the Biloxi Dodgers to be in the same phrase and the same sentence as Jackie Robinson and that’s truly an honor and a blessing for us,” said daughter of the Biloxi Dodgers owner Kay Horne.

”Most importantly to me personally is that while it was a Negro League team it eventually became integrated,” said CEO of Hank Aaron Sports Academy Tim Bennett. “That’s what baseball and sports does, it brings people together. It crosses color lines and gender lines, it brings people together for one common interest and that’s to have fun and play baseball.”

The Biloxi Shuckers will celebrate Jackie Robinson day Saturday night at MGM Park.

