WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief

Thursday’s Forecast

Flooding rain may be a concern for parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Jackson County where it has been raining nonstop since Wednesday.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our tidal flooding threat comes to an end this morning as gusty showers continue. Flooding rain may be a concern for parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Jackson County where it has been raining nonstop since Wednesday. Our rain chance stays high this morning and then decreases around midday into the afternoon as most of the rain should pull to our north as the low pressure system finally heads inland. Today’s high temp will be somewhere in the 60s and 70s. Then tonight as it dries up and clears out, our overnight low temperature may fall into the cool 50s. For Friday, expect rain-free and warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s to perhaps about 80. We’ll see scattered showers & t-storms on Saturday. And then a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Sunday as a cool front approaches the area. Behind this front, it should be crisp and cool for the early part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
Wednesday morning, Pascagoula lifts its boil water notice for part of the city, while keeping...
Pascagoula boil water notice partially lifted, still in place for some areas
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
The Cherokee Concerned Citizens are suing the EPA over allowing Chevron to convert used,...
EPA sued over allowing Chevron to convert plastic to fuel

Latest News

Flooding rain may be a concern for parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Jackson County...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and breezy into Thursday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rainy and windy tonight.
Rainy tonight. Winds will get stronger, too.
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast