Thursday’s Forecast

Our tidal flooding threat comes to an end this morning as gusty showers continue. Flooding rain may be a concern for parts of the Mississippi Coast, especially in Jackson County where it has been raining nonstop since Wednesday. Our rain chance stays high this morning and then decreases around midday into the afternoon as most of the rain should pull to our north as the low pressure system finally heads inland. Today’s high temp will be somewhere in the 60s and 70s. Then tonight as it dries up and clears out, our overnight low temperature may fall into the cool 50s. For Friday, expect rain-free and warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s to perhaps about 80. We’ll see scattered showers & t-storms on Saturday. And then a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Sunday as a cool front approaches the area. Behind this front, it should be crisp and cool for the early part of next week.

